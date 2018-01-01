Kristin Cavallari finds peace after consulting psychic medium about brother's death

Reality star Kristin Cavallari has finally found closure following her brother's sudden death thanks to TV medium Tyler Henry.

The former The Hills star's sibling, Michael, was found dead in December, 2015, two weeks after he was reported missing in Utah, and Kristin admits she only recently came to terms with the tragedy after "the real deal" Henry gave her a private reading for the third season of his popular Hollywood Medium show.

Kristin reveals the session with the psychic gave her the clarity she needed to find peace.

"He (Tyler) said some stuff, that there’s just no way he would know (had he not) been able to talk to my brother,” she tells Us Weekly. "And so I found a lot of peace in it. I think that stuff is really cool and I'm a huge believer."

However, Kristin admits her father Dennis had quite a different experience with the supernatural revelations.

"My dad did say that it kind of set him back a little bit," she shares. "It’s always hard, but we all do really enjoy being able to communicate and feel that presence."

Kristin, who is a mum to three young kids with her American football player husband Jay Cutler, admits her whole outlook on life has changed tremendously since the session with Tyler, noting she takes nothing for granted anymore.

“It made me realise how important it is to really be present, especially with my family, with my kids,” the 31-year-old shares. “You never know what is going to happen. So I’ve just tried to live in the moment.”

The new season of Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry premiered last month (Feb18) and also features sessions with stars like Megan Fox, Lucy Hale, Iggy Azalea, Chad Michael Murray, and Jim Parsons.