Homebody Mark Hamill will be hiding out backstage at the Oscars

Mark Hamill plans to eat free food and hide out backstage at the Oscars on Sunday (04Mar18) as he prepares to attend the event for the first time in 40 years.

The last time Luke Skywalker went to the Academy Awards was in 1978, when Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope, the first film in George Lucas' culture-shifting sci-fi series, received 10 nominations.

Mark is back at the Oscars this weekend to present the Best Animated Short trophy, but admits he'd much rather watch the ceremony at home "in my pyjamas", and insists he'll be keeping a low profile when he isn't onstage.

"What happens when you present is you go backstage early - and I don't come back to my seat," the 66-year-old star tells BBC News. "I just hang out backstage, eat all the free food and just stay away from my seat. There's always the seat-filler. Usually they're much more handsome than I am, so it's a win-win."

Hamill's latest Star Wars film, The Last Jedi, is nominated for four awards this year, but he could care less if the movie wins.

"It's nice (to be nominated) but that's not why you do it - you do it for the passion and that's why you should do it, not because you think it's going to win lots of awards," he shares.

Mark has few expectations for the ceremony, but amid all the cultural change in Hollywood following the industry-wide sex abuse scandal and America's latest school shooting in Parkland, Florida on Valentine's Day (14Feb18), the actor hopes the prizegiving won't be too serious.

"I hope it's fun and light-hearted, you know?," he shares. "Sometimes it's shaded by causes and politics but I think it's a good time for everyone to just relax and enjoy themselves. I know that's what I'll do."