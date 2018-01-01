Daisy Ridley wrote to Atonement casting director hoping for a role

Daisy Ridley was so determined to get her break in the film industry that she wrote to the casting director of Atonement hoping to land a role.

The 25-year-old rose to fame after winning the part of Rey in Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015, but before that, Daisy believed that a personal touch was the best way to land roles.

“When they were casting Atonement there was a casting call, but I wrote a letter too, like, ‘Please choose me...’” she confessed in an interview with Britain’s Empire magazine. “Luckily, they chose Saoirse Ronan (who was nominated for an Oscar for her portrayal of Briony Tallis).”

The British actress further admitted that she “wrote emails and letters to every casting director because I was a fan of the work they’d cast”.

These days Daisy is no longer struggling to win coveted roles, and she recently starred alongside A-listers including Judi Dench and Johnny Depp in Murder on the Orient Express, and Naomi Watts and Clive Owen in Ophelia.

Her success also means there’s no need for her to resort to letters if she wants to get in touch with some of Hollywood’s biggest talents.

“I went to a pre-Globes party a few years ago. I found myself talking to Danny DeVito and he called over to Morgan Freeman, and I was like ‘This is the most surreal thing ever,’” the London-born star recalled. “(Then) at the premiere of The Last Jedi, Danny came over to say hi, and I was like, ‘We are pals! This is fantastic.’”