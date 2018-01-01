NEWS Gugu Mbatha-Raw inspired by Ava DuVernay to write or direct Newsdesk Share with :







Gugu Mbatha-Raw was left inspired to write, direct or produce her own projects after working with Ava DuVernay.



The British actress has enjoyed a diverse mix of roles throughout her career, from 2013 period drama Belle to critically-acclaimed Black Mirror episode San Junipero – and she is set for a major 2018 thanks to the release of movies The Cloverfield Paradox, Irreplaceable You, Fast Color, and A Wrinkle in Time.



After working with Selma filmmaker Ava on the Disney movie, Gugu admits she has been inspired to branch out from acting and create her own projects.



"On Wrinkle, I always remember Ava saying, 'It's not about knocking on doors; you have to build your own house,'" Gugu recalled to Refinery29. "In this industry, we all feel like you need somebody to give you a job, or write you a script, or cast you in something. But why not direct your own films, or write your own scripts, or start your own company?



"I want to tell stories, and I shouldn't have to wait for someone else to do it. So, I believe it might be time for me to build my own house."



In the movie, Gugu stars alongside Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, and Mindy Kaling as Dr. Kate Murry, the scientist mother of the film's main character, Meg Murry, as played by Storm Reid.



The 34-year-old initially wasn't sure she would believably pull off being a mum but she was convinced once she saw a picture of newcomer Storm.



"As soon as I saw a picture of Storm Reid, I'm like, 'Oh my God!' I saw myself in her and I was like, 'I want to be a part of her ascendancy. I want to be part of her journey and support that,'" she told Harpersbazaar.com. "There weren't really Disney films with girls that looked like me and Storm when I grew up, so that was kind of special for me to be a part of."



In the movie, Kate's husband and Meg's father Alex, played by Chris Pine, disappears and Meg must travel space and time to find him. It is due to hit cinemas from 7 March (18).

