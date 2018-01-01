The Emoji Movie wins big at Razzies

The Emoji Movie scooped top honours at the Golden Raspberry Awards on Saturday night (03Mar18).

The animated movie, which featured the vocal talents of T.J. Miller, Anna Faris, James Corden and Patrick Stewart, landed the dubious gongs for Worst Picture, Worst Screen Combo, Worst Director for Tony Leondis, and Worst Screenplay.

In a statement, Razzies organisers branded the film a talking poop opus, and said "Hollywood’s recycled trash heap attained an all-time high" and saw a “toxic-level lack of originality” in movies in 2017.

Ahead of the awards, organisers said 87 of the top-earning 100 films last year were "sequels, remakes or rip-offs".

Other winners at the 38th Golden Raspberry Awards included Worst Actor Tom Cruise for The Mummy, Worst Supporting Actress Kim Basinger for Fifty Shades Darker, and Tyler Perry, who landed Worst Actress for playing Madea again in BOO 2!: A Madea Halloween.

The worst supporting actor award was given to Mel Gibson for comedy Daddy's Home 2.

The tongue-in-cheek awards ceremony is traditionally held in Los Angeles the day before the Academy Awards.

Awards organisers courted controversy this year, as they introduced a special In Memoriam section for those in Hollywood who have been named in sexual misconduct scandals.

Featuring in the video included Harvey Weinstein, Steven Seagal, James Toback, Bill Cosby, Louis C.K., Kevin Spacey, James Franco, Casey Affleck and Russell Simmons, among others.

The famous men have all faced allegations of sexual harassment, misconduct and assault, with even more women and men coming forward since the New York Times expose on film mogul Weinstein in October last year.