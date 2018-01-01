Jennifer Lawrence and Jodie Foster land presenting duties at Oscars

Jennifer Lawrence and Jodie Foster are reportedly taking over Casey Affleck's presenting duties at the Oscars after he dropped out.

The Oscar-winning actresses are set to present the award for Best Actress at Sunday’s 90th Annual Academy Awards, according to Variety.

Traditionally, the Best Actress trophy is presented by the previous year’s Best Actor winner, but Affleck, who won in 2017 for Manchester by the Sea, previously announced last month (Feb18) he would not attend.

His victory in the Best Actor category was marred last year (17) after allegations of previous sexual misconduct resurfaced. Two women who worked on his film I’m Still Here filed sexual harassment lawsuits against him in 2010, and both claims were settled out of court.

Affleck has denied the allegations.

Variety also reports that Hollywood icons Jane Fonda and Helen Mirren will present the Best Actor honour, instead of last year's Best Actress winner Emma Stone.

Representatives for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences have not yet commented on the report.

The news comes just days after it was revealed Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway would return to the stage to present this year's Best Picture award, in an effort to redeem themselves after last year's famous mix-up.

The duo mistakenly announced La La Land as the winner of the prize, when it should have gone to Moonlight, after being handed the wrong envelope by Brian Cullinan from PricewaterhouseCoopers, the accountancy firm who have tabulated the Oscars votes for 83 years.

According to TMZ.com, Beatty and Dunaway rehearsed their big moment at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre on Thursday night (01Mar18), going through their lines twice.

The Oscars, hosted for the second time by Jimmy Kimmel, will take place on Sunday (04Mar18).