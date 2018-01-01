Victoria Beckham back in heels after ankle fracture

Victoria Beckham is back in heels just 10 days after revealing she had suffered a stress fracture on her ankle.

The designer showed off her protective boot at the end of last month (Feb18), following reports she had slipped and fallen awkwardly during a family winter vacation in Canada.

She posted a shot of herself on a staircase and added the caption: "I'm quite into this boot lately. #inspiration #nextseason."

But the Spice Girls star was off the crutches and in fashionable heels as she walked though JFK Airport in New York last week.

She was spotted using her crutches as she boarded a plane in London, but it appeared she didn't need them for the Big Apple. She was also spotted walking around Manhattan with her son, Brooklyn, who missed out on the family's winter break in Whistler, because he was hanging out with his girlfriend Chloe Grace Moretz as she celebrated her birthday.

Victoria was back on Instagram on Sunday (04Mar18) as she wished the oldest Beckham boy a happy 19th birthday.

She shared a sweet snap of the student and his three siblings on Instagram and added the caption: "Happy birthday Brooklyn. We all love you so much!! xx So many kisses from us all!! We are so proud of you."

There were also social media birthday tributes from Brooklyn's dad David, who posted a shot of father and son and wrote: "Happy Birthday big boy... So proud of the man you have grown into... Be passionate, be proud, be humble & be you... Love u bust," and girlfriend Chloe, who took to Instagram to share a favourite shot of her man and the message: "Never Stop Smiling, I Love You, Happy Birthday Brooklyn."