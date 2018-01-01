Michael Sheen: 'I'd take a pay cut for equality'

Actor Michael Sheen has pledged to take a salary cut if it means earning the same as a female co-star.

The Welsh star, who recently split from feminist girlfriend Sarah Silverman, was among the stars who attended Sunday's (04Mar18) March4Women in London, and speaking at the event, he urged more leading men to join the fight for Hollywood equality.

"It's and absolutely imperative that people are paid the same for doing the same work," he said, adding he also wants to help the fledgling #MeToo and Times Up anti-harassment movements that are currently sweeping through the entertainment industry following a series of recent sexual misconduct scandals sparked by a New York Times piece exposing producer Harvey Weinstein as an alleged serial predator.

"There is clearly a moment happening," Sheen told the BBC at the march. "Men and women, both need to make sure that this goes on into the future to make permanent change. We have to look at what the systemic challenges are. Not just if there are individual monsters who have done terrible things. We have to each of us look at what our own individual responsibility is."

The actor joined London Mayor Sadiq Khan, singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor, and former model-turned-activist Bianca Jagger at Care International's march promoting gender equality, which also marked the 100th anniversary of women getting the vote.

Those taking part in the rally wore sashes similar to those the suffragettes wore during their fight to get the vote and other women's rights a century ago.

Sheen's comments come just a few weeks after Jessica Chastain revealed she had taken a salary cut to make sure she and her The Help castmate Octavia Spencer earned the same wage in an upcoming project.

Viola Davis, who also appeared with the two actresses in The Help, has applauded Jessica in a new PorterEdit interview, calling on more white actresses to stand up for their African-American peers.

"I don’t want to tell anyone what to do, but I think Jessica Chastain did a really boss move with Octavia Spencer by saying Octavia’s got to be paid the same as her," Davis said. "She actually upped Octavia’s quote for that movie because she took a salary cut.

"I think Caucasian women have to stand in solidarity with us. And they have to understand we are not in the same boat."