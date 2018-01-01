Emily Ratajkowski makes first public appearance after shock wedding

Emily Ratajkowski made her first public appearance with new husband Sebastian Bear-McClard on the red carpet at the Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California on Saturday (03Mar18).

The 26-year-old cuddled up to the indie film producer and proudly flashed her wedding ring before her camera-shy beau dashed inside, leaving his new bride to pose alone.

The newlyweds appeared very much in love a week after their their shock nuptials in New York on 23 February (18).

Emily surprised her fans when she revealed the wedding news in an Instagram Stories video hours after the ceremony at City Hall in the Big Apple. She later uploaded a snap of the newlyweds alongside a caption, which featured two ring emojis and the letters "ny".

They were first linked just weeks before they exchanged vows, after the couple was spotted kissing ahead of Valentine's Day (14Feb18) in Los Angeles.

Emily, 26, was previously romantically linked to Jeff Magid, who she had dated since December, 2014. The pair quietly split last year (17).

The busy model and actress won't have a lot of time for a honeymoon - she has a trio of films lined up this year (18), including a supporting role in Amy Schumer's new comedy I Feel Pretty.

Emily was at the Film Independent Spirit Awards supporting her new husband, who is one of the producers behind Robert Pattinson's acclaimed 2017 film Good Time. The movie, directors Benny and Josh Safdie, and Pattinson, who was a presenter at the ceremony, went home empty handed.

The 26-year-old took to Instagram as she started to get ready for the awards show and posted a sexy topless shot, in which she covered her breasts with her hands, sporting her new wedding ring among other sparklers.

Meanwhile, the model also appears in a new DKNY campaign video, in which she dances through the streets of New York, lip syncing to Lipps Inc.'s 1980 disco hit Funkytown.