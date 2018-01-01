Syrian filmmaker's Oscars dreams come true after he lands last-minute visa

Syrian Oscar nominee Kareem Abeed is still stunned after landing a last minute visa to attend the Academy Awards.

The Last Men in Aleppo producer was hoping his invites to the Academy Awards after-parties would help him land an American visa for Sunday's (04Mar18) awards ceremony after he was shut out by customs officials.

Kattan and one of the cinematographers, Fadi Al Halabi, were also denied visas to attend the Oscars last year (17), when their The White Helmets, won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Short.

But the filmmaker never gave up on his dream of attending the Oscars, and after collecting party invites in the hope they would help him persuade customs bosses he deserved to be at the awards ceremony in Hollywood, his dreams have been realised.

Abeed reveals his visa request was denied under President Donald Trump's travel ban on citizens of eight countries, including Syria: "Up until the last minute, we had no hope," he told Deadline on the eve of the Oscars. "On the last day of February, we got a visa and it really surprised us."

State Department officials granted an appeal that allowed Abeed and two Syrian cinematographers, who worked on the film, to fly to Los Angeles. Abeed credits the switch to a campaign of public pressure that included protests by the International Documentary Association and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences.

"Publicity is the reason the appeal went faster," Abeed said. "It made an impact."

As Last Men in Aleppo director Feras Fayyad was about to begin a question and answer session at the Writers Guild of America Theater in Beverly Hills on Saturday (03Mar18), his producers marched in earning a standing ovation from the audience.

International Documentary Association executive director Simon Kilmurry tells Deadline, "I think it’s fantastic that they made it to the U.S.

"We wrote to Republican Joe Kennedy and asked him to pass on a request to the State Department, to the Syria desk, to reverse the denial of the visa. And you never know how much influence those things have but these are incredibly important stories and to deny a visa to these guys because of where they come from is just unconscionable."

Unfortunately, Abeed and his friends walked away from the Oscars without a win - Icarus was named Best Documentary Feature.