Black Panther blasts past $500 million at the North American box office in 17 days

Marvel blockbuster Black Panther has scored a third week at the top of the North American box office as it blasts past the $500 million mark at cinemas.

Ryan Coogler's film kept new releases Red Sparrow and Death Wish from the number one spot in its third weekend on release with an impressive $65.7 million (GBP47.6 million).

The comic book superhero movie, starring Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Martin Freeman, and Lupita Nyong'o, has now grossed a stunning $501.1 million (GBP363 million) in North America in only 17 days, becoming the 10th highest grossing movie of all time and the second highest-grossing Marvel movie, surpassing Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Black Panther also owns the third-best third weekend ever at the domestic box office, behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Avatar.

Jennifer Lawrence's new spy thriller Red Sparrow, directed by Francis Lawrence, debuts at number two on the new list with $17 million (GBP12.3 million), while moviemaker Eli Roth's Death Wish remake, starring Bruce Willis as a vigilante Chicago, Illinois surgeon enters the box office countdown at three with $13 million (GBP9.4 million).

Comedy thriller Game Night, starring Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams, and popular family film Peter Rabbit complete the new top five, while Natalie Portman's sci-fi action thriller Annihilation, Dwayne Johnson's star-studded Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Fifty Shades Freed, The Greatest Showman, and director Michael Sucsy's teen fantasy Every Day round out the top 10.

Meanwhile, Oscar nominated movies The Shape of Water and Call Me By Your Name both enjoyed box office spikes in theatres ahead of the Academy Awards on Sunday (04Mar18).