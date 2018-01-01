Ava DuVernay screens A Wrinkle in Time in for kids in her hometown

Ava DuVernay set up a special screening of her new film A Wrinkle in Time for kids in her hometown.

The director asked film studio Disney to help her host the near-impossible event, as the southern Los Angeles neighbourhood has no movie theatres.

However, Disney stepped up and created a movie theatre from scratch, building one inside of a local community centre, delighting the young fans who were invited along to the first public screening of the fantasy movie.

“I asked @Disney if the first public screening of #WrinkleinTime could be in my hometown of Compton,” Ava tweeted on Friday (02Mar18), along with a video of cheering fans.

“They created a theater experience with fab sound + picture quality out of a community center since there are no movie theaters in Compton. I thank them. And these kids do too.”

She later thanked the Mayor of Compton, Aja Brown, for her help, and cheekily dubbed the screening "A Wrinkle In Compton".

The film, based on the book by Madeleine L’Engle, stars Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, Chris Pine and 14-year-old Storm Reid.

Winfrey recently revealed to People magazine that working on the film with Ava was one of the best experiences of her decades-long career.

“I love Ava’s vision that this is a film about young women, people who are willing to step up and be warriors,” the 64-year-old TV mogul said.

“My character actually says the words: 'The darkness is spreading so fast these days. The only thing faster than light is the darkness.' When I said that, I was thinking about all of the protesting going on all over the world. I had images in my head of specific violent acts being committed against groups of people," Winfrey added.

A Wrinkle in Time is out now in cinemas in the U.S.