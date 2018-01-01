Frances McDormand misplaces Oscar at Governors Ball

Frances McDormand has been reunited with her Best Actress Oscar after misplacing it at the Governors Ball on Sunday night (04Mar18).

The Fargo actress gave a memorable, empowering speech after winning the prestigious honour for her role in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, and took her new Oscar statuette to the nearby Governors Ball after the show to get her name engraved on it.

However, shortly after the engraving, she misplaced the accolade and was seen desperately searching for it around the Ray Dolby Ballroom. According to USA Today, she was spotted "crying emotionally" outside the bash after giving up the hunt and going home with her director husband Joel Coen.

Security went on the search and found the Oscar, and Frances has now been reunited with her prize.

"Fran and Oscar are happily reunited and are enjoying an In-N-Out burger together," her representative Simon Halls confirmed to the website in an email.

Cara Buckley from the New York Times wrote on Twitter that the 60-year-old had set the statuette down while having a chat during the party and a man took off with it.

"Security at the Governors Ball are looking for this guy, who grabbed Frances McDormand’s Oscar and ran out with it," she tweeted alongside a picture of alleged culprit. "Wolfgang Puck’s photographer stopped him, got the Oscar back, and the guy disappeared back into the ball. Apparently Frances has said to let him go. #Oscars #Drama."

Frances wasn't the only one to have trophy problems - video footage posted by The Hollywood Reporter's Scott Feinberg showed Gary Oldman accidentally hitting his Best Actor honour on a metal railing as he walked up the steps to the ballroom.

"I think I witnessed Gary Oldman accidentally dent his new Oscar on his way to having it engraved..." the journalist wrote.