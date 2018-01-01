Taraji P. Henson denies throwing 'shade' at Ryan Seacrest

Taraji P. Henson has denied claims she threw shade at Ryan Seacrest on the Oscars red carpet, insisting her remarks were "misconstrued".

The Empire star was one of the famous faces who did stop for E! presenter Ryan, despite a recent investigation into allegations of his sexual misconduct by former E! stylist Suzie Hardy. However, many assumed that Taraji was making a dig at Ryan, who was cleared of the claims following an internal investigation, when she told him, "The universe has a way of taking care of good people," as she touched him on the chin, before adding, "You know what I mean?"

The claims gathered steam when Taraji told reporter Wendi McLendon-Covey for ABC: "I’m great now that I’m in your company."

Following the social media outcry that she was throwing "shade", Taraji clarified to People that her comments were "misconstrued", adding: "I did it to keep his chin up. It’s an awkward position to be in. He’s been cleared but anyone can say anything." And when asked if she supports Ryan, Taraji replied "absolutely".

Ryan later returned the love and shared a screenshot of himself interviewing the actress alongside the caption: "Nothing but love for my friend @TherealTaraji. Thanks for hanging out with us on the #ERedCarpet! #Oscars."

It was previously reported many of the biggest stars at the ceremony were going to avoid speaking to Ryan following the allegations levelled against him. And on the night all Best Actress nominees; Margot Robbie, Meryl Streep, Frances McDormand, Sally Hawkins and Saoirse Ronan didn't stop for a chat with the seasoned red carpet host.

Mary J. Blige, Allison Janney and Whoopi Goldberg were among those who did talk to Ryan, while Keeping Up With the Kardashians matriarch Kris Jenner supported him on Instagram, writing: "Oscar Sunday wouldn’t be the same without you @ryanseacrest @giulianarancic!! Can’t WAIT to watch you on the Red Carpet tonight!! I look forward to this night every year! I’m so proud of you!! #BFF #beautifulheart."