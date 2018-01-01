Emma Watson makes glaring grammatical error with Time's Up tattoo at Oscars after-party

Emma Watson sported a Time's Up tattoo on her arm as she attended the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on Sunday night (04Mar18) - with one glaring error.

The 27-year-old actress was just one of the famous faces to attend the star-studded bash following the annual awards ceremony, and looked stunning in a black and gold Ralph Lauren dress.

And as the Beauty and the Beast star posed for photographers, she ensured all eyes were on her new accessory - an etching of the words "Times Up" on her right forearm to show her support for the anti-sexual harassment movement.

While it appeared that the design was temporary, many people took to Twitter to comment on the grammatical mistake - the fact that the body art missed the apostrophe between the "e" and the "s".

"Emma Watson got a 'Time's Up' tattoo but it's missing the apostrophe I sooooo thought she was better than that #oscars..." one wrote, while another added: "Have you forgotten the apostrophe on your 'Time's Up' tattoo. Very poor grammar..."

A third wrote: "Love Emma Watson trying too hard to prove how much of a feminist she is that times up tattoo and missing the apostrophe."

Another came forward in defence of the Harry Potter star, tweeting: "She's not silly... if it was real there would deffo be an apostrophe in Time's :) #thisgirlrocks #gramaticallycorrect #times up (sic)."

Emma, a long-time campaigner for women's rights, has been an avid supporter of Hollywood's Time's Up and #MeToo movements, which calls for an end to sexual harassment, assault, and discrimination in the workplace, and recently gave her backing to the new Justice and Equality Fund set up to combat sexual misconduct in Britain.

The entertainment industry officials behind the new organisation aim to establish a network to provide expert support and advice to victims of various types of misconduct, and help fund "game-changing legal cases that can help improve laws and policies and create a safer future for us all".

Pledging her support for the fund, Emma donated $1.4 million (£1 million) - going a long way to help organisers reach the halfway point in their opening target of $2.8 million (£2 million).