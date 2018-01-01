Frances McDormand's 'inclusion rider' Oscars speech goes viral

Frances McDormand officially set the Internet ablaze with the closing words of her Oscars speech – “inclusion rider”.

The veteran actress picked up her second Academy Award for Best Actress on Sunday night (04mar18), for her role as Mildred in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, a mother demanding answers from a small town police force after her daughter is murdered.

Taking to the stage at the Dolby Theatre, Frances first floored the audience when she asked “all the female nominees in every category” to stand with her, and she name-checked Meryl Streep to encourage the other women to rise.

Then as she was finishing up she stated, "I have two words to leave with you tonight, ladies and gentleman: inclusion rider,” before curtseying as she exited the stage.

Viewers flocked online to find out what inclusion rider meant, with the term trending on Twitter and Facebook. Actress and writer Whitney Cummings tweeted an explanation, “an inclusion rider is something actors put into their contracts to ensure gender and racial equality in hiring on movie sets. We should support this for a billion reasons, but if you can't find a reason to, here's one: it will make movies better."

Backstage after her win, Frances shared that she’d only recently found out about an inclusion rider and she is now committed to the concept.

"I just found out about this last week. This has always been available to all — everybody who does a negotiation on a film — which means you can ask for or demand at least 50 per cent diversity in not only the casting but the crew. The fact that I just learned that after 35 years in the film business — we aren’t going back,” she promised.

The idea of an inclusion rider was first raised by Stacy Smith, a gender equality in film and television researcher at the University of Southern California, in a 2016 TED Talk.

Speaking to The Guardian after the Oscars wrapped, the academic admitted she was “utterly elated” that Frances had mentioned her idea.

“It’s a complete surprise,” a shocked Stacy added.

Following on from Frances’ memorable speech, stars threw their weight behind the idea.

“I’m committed to the Inclusion Rider. Who’s with me?” Brie Larson tweeted, while Don Cheadle told fans: “been doing that” with a thumbs up emoji next to an inclusion rider story.