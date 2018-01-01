Olivia Munn had eggs frozen on advice from Kim Kardashian 

Olivia Munn decided to freeze her eggs following a conversation about fertility with Kim Kardashian.

The X-Men: Dark Phoenix actress previously shared that she decided to freeze "a bunch of eggs" when she turned 35 in 2016 in order to make it easier for her to conceive in the future.

But Olivia has now explained that it was her long-time pal Kim, who struggled with serious health issues during her first two pregnancies and welcomed daughter Chicago via surrogate in January (18), who convinced her to undergo the procedure.

"I wanted to freeze my eggs and I hit her up and she broke down everything about it," she told Entertainment Tonight at the Vanity Fair after-party following the Oscars on Sunday night (04Mar18). "She broke it down, and I went to her doctors."

Olivia is one of a number of celebrities who have made the decision to have their eggs frozen. Music icon Celine Dion, Two Broke Girls creator Whitney Cummings and TV presenter Maria Menounos have also undergone the process, which costs approximately $3,450 - $6,900 (£2,500 - £5,000) plus storage fees.

And while Olivia was originally on the fence about the idea, she is now a big advocate for egg freezing.

"I was like, 'Well, there's no reason to, but I wanted to.' I think every woman should, honestly," the 37-year-old shared. "Later on, when women are going through in vitro it's hard because you are just scrambling to get some eggs. I was able to just store a tonne."

During an appearance on Anna Faris' podcast Anna Faris Is Unqualified in April 2016, Olivia explained that she was "really lucky" to have a lot of eggs harvested, and was doing her utmost to spread the word about the procedure.

"I actually started telling my friends about it," the star said. "It's no longer on the experimental list and I think that every girl should do it. For one, you don't have to race the clock any more. You don't have to worry about it, worry about your job or anything. It's there."