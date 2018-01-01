Emma Stone calls out Oscars inequality with 'four male directors and Greta Gerwig' dig

Emma Stone took her cue from Natalie Portman by calling out the lack of female nominees in the Best Director category at the Oscars on Sunday night (04Mar18).

The Oscar-winning actress made a pointed remark as she prepared to present the award at the Dolby Theatre, referencing the "four men and Greta Gerwig" who were nominated for Best Director.

Her remarks came amid an ongoing debate over the consistent lack of female nominees in the category, with Mudbound director Dee Rees, The Beguiled filmmaker Sofia Coppola, and Wonder Woman's Patty Jenkins all snubbed in the 2018 nominations.

"It is the director whose indelible touch is reflected on every frame. It is the director who shot by shot, scene by scene, day by day works with every member of the crew to further the story," said the La La Land star. "And it is the vision of the director that takes an ordinary movie and turns it into a work of art. These four men and Greta Gerwig created their own masterpieces this year."

Emma's barb didn't go unnoticed by viewers or by social media users, who tweeted their approval and disapproval.

"'These four men and Greta Gerwig...' Emma Stone presenting the best director category. Greta didn't win but I love that heat Emma just brought," one wrote. "Shout out to Emma Stone for softening that demolition of my hopes and dreams of a lady best director," tweeted another. But one Twitter user pointed out the lack of diversity isn't just confined to gender: "A black person has NEVER won the award for Director and you won one for offbeat dancing to white jazz music. Stop!"

Emma's dig comes after Black Swan actress Natalie shamed organisers of the Golden Globes, which snubbed Greta, for its all male shortlist, while presenting the same category at the ceremony in January.

"And here are all the male nominees," the 36-year-old star said before introducing the five male directors up for the award.

Greta, who wrote and directed Lady Bird, is only the fifth woman to receive a Best Director nomination at the Oscars. Only Kathryn Bigelow has turned her nomination into a win.

Guillermo Del Toro took home the prize for The Shape of Water on Sunday.