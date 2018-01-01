Lesley Manville 'not remotely sour-faced' about ex-husband Gary Oldman's Oscar win

Lesley Manville has insisted she wasn't "sour-faced" about her ex-husband Gary Oldman winning an Oscar while she went home empty-handed.

The British actress was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for Phantom Thread but lost out on the prize to I, Tonya's Allison Janney, while her ex-husband Gary, who she was married to between 1987 and 1990, scooped the Best Actor award for Darkest Hour.

On BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Lesley, who was joined on the red carpet by their son Alfie, said everyone presumes there would be an unfriendly atmosphere between the exes, but it couldn't be further from the truth as they all get on.

"Of course, everyone wants the story that I'm sour-faced about it. But I'm not remotely sour-faced," she said, according to the Press Association. "Listen, we have a child together, we're a very successful family who have... he's got a new wife, and we all get on. Everyone gets on... So it's all fine. So we've had a delightful night."

Gary was joined on the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles by his fifth wife Gisele Schmidt, who he married last year (17). He has previously been married to Uma Thurman, Alexandra Edenborough and Donya Fiorentino, the mother of his sons Gulliver and Charlie, who also joined him at the ceremony.

"His sons from his other partner and my son are all very close, so it's a family evening. And that's what it's felt like," Lesley continued. "It's felt like a family evening. And Gary and I are friends, so it's been very good and been very nice for our son, I think.

"Not that my son lives vicariously through his parents, I don't want him to do that, but it has been nice for him that he's had his father and his mother nominated... And he can see us all having a great evening together."

Gary left Lesley in 1989, three months after Alfie was born. She went on to marry Joe Dixon, but they divorced in 2004.