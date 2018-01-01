NEWS Frances McDormand's Oscar thief arrested Newsdesk Share with :







A man who allegedly stole Frances McDormand's Oscar at an Academy Awards afterparty on Sunday (04Mar18) has been arrested.



The Fargo star won the Best Actress accolade for her role in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, and took her new Oscar statuette to the nearby Governors Ball after the show to get her name engraved on it.



She misplaced the award and was spotted searching for it around the Ray Dolby Ballroom. Security also launched a search and reportedly found the Oscar in Terry Bryant's possession.



According to TMZ, Bryant took the statue from Frances' table at The Governor's Ball and posed for pictures and videos with it. He also reportedly told other attendees at the party that the Oscar was his and asked them if they wanted to take a picture with it.



He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of felony grand theft, but had to be briefly hospitalised before he was taken to jail due to a pre-existing medical condition. Bryant remains behind bars on $20,000 (GBP14,500) bail.



Meanwhile, McDormand gave a rousing speech at the awards ceremony in which she compared her big win to that of U.S. Winter Olympics gold medallist Chloe Kim last month (Feb18).



"I think this is what Chloe Kim must have felt like after doing back to back 1080s in the Olympic half pipe," she said. "Did you see that? OK, that's what it feels like."



Kim has now responded to Frances, revealing she was shocked to get a mention onstage at the Oscars, and she has invited Frances to go snowboarding with her.



"I am SHOOK rn (right now), like what?" she wrote on Twitter. "Hey Frances, let's go snowboarding sometime."

