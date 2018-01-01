Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott escape to Miami for romantic vacation

New parents Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have jetted off to Miami, Florida for their first trip together since welcoming their baby girl.

The reality TV star, 20, gave birth to daughter Stormi on 1 February (18), and days after celebrating the tot's first month, the couple headed to Miami to spend some quality time together.

Kylie and Travis were pictured arriving at Seaspice restaurant for a meal with friends, before relaxing on a boat, where the couple was photographed snuggling and enjoying a few drinks.

They previously made their first public appearance together shortly after Stormi's arrival, as they stepped out for a sushi date in Los Angeles, reports People.com.

The baby-free outing in Miami took place a day after Kylie shared the first clear photo of her daughter's face via Snapchat, captioning the sweet shot, "My pretty girl."

She also showed off her post-pregnancy body on Thursday (01Mar18), while wearing a tracksuit as she held baby Stormi, whose face was concealed in a white onesie.

"my angel baby is 1 month old today," Kylie wrote beside the mother-daughter picture.

Proud father Travis, 25, also marked his little girl's age milestone on social media, sharing a close-up of the tot wearing a sweater featuring the word "DADDY" inside a red heart.

"My lil mama 1 month today," he captioned the picture.

Kylie and Travis will soon have another reason to celebrate as their one-year anniversary will take place this spring (18). The couple went public with the romance in April, 2017.