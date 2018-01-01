Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez join real estate programme as youth mentors

Jennifer Lopez and her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez are helping to mentor minority youths as part of a community programme to turn kids into mini real estate moguls.

The stars headed to Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York on Sunday (04Mar18) for the Project Destined meeting, where they joined local professionals to give back to youngsters in J.Lo's old neighbourhood - the same area Rodriguez used to frequent as a member of the New York Yankees baseball team.

"So today I spent the day in the Bronx at Yankee stadium with a very special group of people for a very impactful project called @projectdestined," Jennifer posted on Instagram, alongside snaps from the gathering.

"The project teaches financial literacy to children in neighborhoods like I grew up in... so people from Harvard business school teach and mentor these kids on how to buy and own real estate and by the end of the program they own a part of a building in their own community in which the profits they make go toward their college educations...it shows them they have a choice they don't have to be a tenant...you can be an owner!!!"

The singer/actress continued, "But it's so much more than I could ever write here... it's a game changer for anyone to be apart (sic) of this program! I am proud to be a part of it along with @arod... here on a Sunday to be part of letting these kids know that anything is possible and sky is the limit!!! #todaywasagoodday #empoweringouryouth #empoweringourcommunity #givebacktime #mentorship".

Jennifer also shared another photo of herself posing with young participants in the unique programme, and captioned it, "Pay it forward... @projectdestined".