Guillermo del Toro: 'Oscar win was hyper-real'

Double Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro felt as if he was in a "bubble of silence" when his film The Shape of Water was named Best Picture at the Oscars on Sunday night (04Mar18).

The Mexican filmmaker, who also took home the Best Director prize, spent the night partying with his cast and crew but now he's coming back down to earth and he tells Deadline that becoming an Oscar winner is a surreal moment.

"You try to train yourself not to think much about it and concentrate on that you’re doing," he says, "and then when the moment comes, the irony is then you go almost completely blank. It's like everything else blasts away, and you’re in a bubble of silence, and you’re in the moment.

"Everything is very vivid, like you’re aware of everybody’s face, you’re aware of your footsteps, and of how many steps you’re taking. You see the dust on the set, you see everything. Everything becomes sort of hyper-real for a moment. Then you go up."

The director reveals he didn't write a speech because he read from one while accepting a Golden Globe in January, and it didn't feel right.

"The only time I prepared a little paper was at the Globes and I thought it got in the way for me," he tells the outlet. "So since then, what I do is I speak from the moment I’m in. All you see is a sea of faces. Famous faces, people you know, people you’ve worked with and people you want to work with.

"What I saw was very beautiful because the energy in the room was so beautiful. It’s impossible to transmit it if you were not there, you know?"

And it brought back memories from his first big The Shape of Water win at the Venice Film Festival in Italy last year.

"It sort of came full circle with the feeling in Venice for me," he explains. "So the moment was a moment that lasted many months, bookended by a very very similar emotion."