Whoopi Goldberg feels presence of Patrick Swayze and Barbara Billingsley during museum visit

Whoopi Goldberg is convinced she was visited by the spirits of late actors Patrick Swayze and Barbara Billingsley as she filmed a TV segment about their onscreen work.

The Sister Act star paid a visit to the forthcoming Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles last week (ends02Mar18) to check out some of the images officials will put on display for the public next year (19), and she was taken on a trip down memory lane as Jessica Niebel, the venue's Acting Head of Curatorial Affairs, presented some onset photos from her old movies.

One black-and-white image from her 1990 film Ghost featured director Jerry Zucker deep in conversation with Whoopi and her co-star Patrick.

"Jerry's our director, and he's explaining what we're supposed to be doing, but I suspect he's saying to Patrick, 'Now, you can't keep telling jokes...'," the actress shared, just as the picture fell forward.

Looking to the heavens, Whoopi addressed Swayze directly, saying, "See, you know that's what he's saying to you, I know that's why you moved it (photo)!"

The 62-year-old had another eerie incident occur moments later, as she praised Zucker for another of his films, 1980 comedy classic Airplane!, in which she recalled a funny scene starring Barbara Billingsley.

However, Whoopi struggled to remember her name, initially only identifying Billingsley as the woman who played the mother on hit TV sitcom Leave It to Beaver.

As some of the lights in the room briefly went out, Whoopi looked around and said, "Barbara Billingsley, yes I remember. Barbara Billingsley is the lady who said, 'Yes, I speak jive...' (in Airplane!) and I suspect like most of us, wants to be called by her name!"

Footage from her museum visit aired on her talk show The View on Monday (05Mar18), and Whoopi is sure both spooky instances were signs from above.

"We were standing there, and both times, the folks who edited this (footage) double checked to see if my elbow had moved something or whether something had gone out (with the electrics)," she explained, "but no, (the photo) popped off (on its own), and the Barbara Billingsley thing freaked everybody out. It freaked me out because it was like, 'Oh, OK, you want to be called by your name!'."

Ironically, Ghost starred Whoopi as psychic Oda Mae Brown, who discovers she has a real talent connecting with the dead as she helps the spirit of Swayze's character get in touch with his girlfriend, played by Demi Moore.

Swayze lost his battle with cancer in 2009, while Billingsley died in 2010.