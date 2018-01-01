Lady Bird and Jordan Peele top biggest Oscar snubs and surprises list in poll

Lady Bird's shut out was the biggest snub at the 2018 Oscars, according to a new poll.

Movie business website Fandango surveyed more than 1,000 Academy Awards watchers on their feelings about Sunday's (04Mar18) show, speeches, snubs and surprises, and the results are in.

A big 44 per cent of those polled agreed Greta Gerwig's directorial debut deserved more love from Oscar voters after missing out on Best Film, Best Director and Best Screenplay awards, among others, while many were surprised The Greatest Showman's This Is Me missed out on Best Song - that prize went to Coco's Remember Me.

Meanwhile, Best Actress Oscar winner Frances McDormand gave the best acceptance speech of the night, according to Fandango voters, and Jordan Peele's Best Original Screenplay win for Get Out was the happiest surprise at the 90th Academy Awards, followed by The Shape of Water's Best Picture win and James Ivory's Best Adapted Screenplay prize for Call Me By Your Name.

Ivory, 89, also became the oldest Oscar winner.

Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel also got a big thumbs up from those who took the survey with 76 per cent enjoying the comedian's second successive Oscar job, with 61 per cent voting for him to front the show again in 2019.

As well as Peele, Ivory, McDormand and The Shape of Water, the 2018 Oscars big winners included Gary Oldman (Best Actor for Darkest Hour), Sam Rockwell (Best Supporting Actor for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), Guillermo del Toro (Best Director for The Shape of Water), and Allison Janney (Best Supporting Actress for I, Tonya).