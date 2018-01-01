Dustin Lance Black and Tom Daley expecting a son

Dustin Lance Black and Tom Daley are expecting a son, the Olympic diver has revealed.

The pair announced that they will soon become parents in a post on social media on Valentine's Day (14Feb18), sharing a snap of themselves holding a baby scan.

And opening up about the happy news on British TV presenter Fearne Cotton's podcast, Tom smiled: "We’re going to have a little boy."

Dustin and Tom will be welcoming the baby via surrogate - a decision that has led to some backlash. But the sportsman defended the situation, even comparing it to Kim Kardashian's recent pregnancy, with the reality star forced to use a surrogate for her third baby after she was told it was too dangerous to fall pregnant again herself.

"People almost felt sorry for her that she’s not able to have a child because of health reasons, how lovely it is that a surrogate has been willing to do that," Tom said. "But for every other gay couple that isn’t able to have a child but desperately would love to bring up a child, just like any heterosexual couple, we have been treated quite differently.

"There are lots of people in this world that can’t have kids, whether it’s due to fertility issues or health issues, whatever it may be, I don’t think there would be as much drama if it was a straight couple."

During the interview, Tom and Dustin refused to say which of them is the biological father. However, Oscar-winning Milk writer Dustin added that they both want to have a "biological connection" to their son.

"There was something for both of us where we felt deeply that we’d like to complete that connection first when creating our family, and to have a biological connection to our past, to bring that into our present and let that grow into the future. At least at first, for the first couple," he explained.

The pair tied the knot in May, after dating for four years, in front of friends and family in Tom’s native England.