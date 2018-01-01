Amber Tamblyn defends tweets about dangerous driver

Amber Tamblyn has defended herself after coming under fire for describing a dangerous driver as a "Hasidic man" on Sunday (04Mar18).

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star received backlash after she told her fans on Twitter that she was crossing the intersection of Washington Avenue and Atlantic Avenue in Brooklyn, New York on Sunday morning when a "Hasidic man" in a grey van tried to hit her and the stroller carrying her 12-month-old daughter Marlow.

The actress was accused of generalising the whole community of Hasidic Jews by some social media users, while others called her anti-Semitic - but Amber has refused to take the criticism.

"I'll say this once. To anyone suggesting I'm anti-Semitic for identifying a man as Hasidic who hit my daughter's stroller in a crosswalk with a car then rolled his window down, wagged his finger and told me 'Watch where you're going': I will not be bullied or intimidated by you," she tweeted on Monday.

Shortly after the incident on Sunday, she told fans she was shaken but fine, and added, "This is not the first time a man from the Hasidic community in NYC has attempted to harm me or other women I know. Any woman riding a bike through South Williamsburg can attest. I hope this guy is caught."

She personally addressed some users who called her out, saying to one: "This has been my physical experience with several Hasidic men in the 10 years I've lived in New York. I said nothing that implied I was talking about ALL Hasidim."

The 34-year-old also pointed out that she is married to actor/comedian David Cross, who was raised in the Jewish faith, and said she wouldn't be silenced by "anyone who wants to twist my words into anything other than what it is."