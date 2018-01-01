Jennifer Garner adds hilarious voiceovers to Oscar memes

Jennifer Garner has poked fun at herself by adding hilarious voiceovers to memes of her looking confused at the Oscars on Sunday (04Mar18).

The former Alias star proved she's a good sport as she had her say on the image of her at the annual awards ceremony that sparked thousands of memes. In the shot, Jennifer was seen clapping alongside seat mate Chris Messina, when she suddenly stopped applauding and the expression on her face went from calm and collected to shocked and confused.

Suggestions of what realisation dawned on the actress in that moment included that she'd left her curling iron on, or that her ex-husband Ben Affleck wasn't the best Batman actor.

However, on Monday, Jennifer shared her own take on the viral meme, posting her responses on her Instagram Story.

"Congrats to Shape of Water! Maybe I should date a fish?" was Jennifer's first suggestion, referring to Guillermo Del Toro's Oscar-winning movie.

Referencing her Capital One Venture TV adverts, Jennifer's second theory was: "Hey Jimmy Kimmel, what’s in your wallet? Wait where’s my wallet?" And Jennifer's third suggestion was: "Can’t wait to work with Lena Dunham! Wait did I sign a nudity waiver?" That was referring to the recent news that the mother-of-three has signed up to appear in new HBO TV series Camping, created by Girls stars Lena and Jenni Konner.

Jennifer's expression during the ceremony wasn't the only way she stole the spotlight at the star-studded awards. The 45-year-old actress also topped numerous best-dressed lists thanks to her incredible cobalt blue dress, which clung to her figure in all the right places. She teamed the gown with a volumised blowout and elegant make-up.