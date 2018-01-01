Faye Dunaway met with Oscars accountants after Best Picture scandal

Faye Dunaway met with Oscars accountants following the 2017 Best Picture scandal.

The 77-year-old hit headlines last year when she and co-presenter Warren Beatty mistakenly announced that La La Land had won the gong, instead of actual winner Moonlight. The error occurred as the pair was given the wrong envelope, which actually contained Emma Stone's name - the winner of the Best Actress prize. Following the mix-up, which has gone down in Oscars history, an investigation was launched into accountancy firm PricewaterhouseCoopers, with Oscars bosses later choosing not to end their long-running relationship with the company.

And now Faye has revealed she also spoke to the organisation following the slip-up, which she thought about a lot after it happened.

"Well, you know, you did it in spite of the fact that someone else gave you the wrong card," she told Entertainment Tonight. "We're still doing it. So, there was almost a stigma that I felt. But, you know, mistakes happen. I... talked to them very nicely, the accountants. And we gotta move on and forgive, you know?"

Faye and Warren returned to the stage at this year's ceremony and received a warm reception from the star-studded crowd.

"It was a standing ovation," she smiled of the way the pair was received. "Well, with Warren it was great. There's a chemistry there, there always has been. And he's really a special guy and it was fun to come back and do it right. It was such a, you know, a trauma the first one."

In order to make the 2018 awards as much of a "do over" as possible, Faye donned the same Esteban Cortazar dress to present the prize as she had worn for the 2017 ceremony. But she feared that history was repeating itself when Warren briefly struggled as he opened the envelope.

"I said, 'Is he doing this purposely? What is happening?'" she laughed. "He couldn't get it open, I think. It's kind of hard to get those hard cards up there."