Tiffany Haddish to star in Tyler Perry comedy The List

Tiffany Haddish has been tapped to star in Tyler Perry's upcoming film The List.

After making guest appearances on a series of TV programmes, including sitcom The Carmichael Show and the Real Husbands of Hollywood, the actress scored her Hollywood breakthrough when she landed the part of Dina in 2017's Girls Trip, also starring Queen Latifah and Regina Hall.

Now, Haddish is set to appear alongside Tika Sumpter and Omari Hardwick in Perry's next project, which he will direct from his own script.

According to Deadline, the 38-year-old will play a woman who gets released from prison and reunites with her sister Danica, who discovers she is in an online relationship with a man that may be "catfishing" her.

No other casting details have yet been announced but executives from Paramount Players are looking to release the film on 2 November (18).

Haddish is quickly cementing herself as a major star, becoming the first black female stand-up comedian to host Saturday Night Live last November and releasing her memoir, The Last Black Unicorn, the following month.

She is currently working on Ike Barinholtz's comedy-thriller The Oath and recently wrapped on new TBS sitcom, The Last O.G., which also features Tracy Morgan and Cedric the Entertainer.

In addition, the California native has signed a first-look deal with HBO, will voice one of the main characters in Netflix show Tuca & Bertie, and will next be seen onscreen in Kevin Hart comedy Night School, which saw her reunite with Girls Trip director Malcolm D. Lee.

Paramount Players is a film studio division of Paramount Pictures, focusing on contemporary projects, and is also producing What Men Want starring Taraji P. Henson, developing a biopic about hip-hop star Gucci Mane, as well as making Action Man, a live-action film about the Hasbro action figure.