Gary Oldman keen to take on comedic role

Best Actor Oscar winner Gary Oldman is looking to shake off his dramatic side and star in a big screen comedy.

The actor is widely known for his serious roles, including a star turn as Winston Churchill in Joe Wright’s Darkest Hour, which won him the golden statue at Sunday night’s (04Mar18) Academy Awards.

While he’s flirted with funny roles in the past, including in straight-to-DVD comedy Tiptoes in 2003, Gary says he’s now ready to take the lead in a fun film.

“I would love to do a comedy, but no one in Hollywood thinks about me in that way,” he told The Sun. "In this town, people need to see you do it before they go, ‘Oh yeah, he can do it’. I did a comedy film once, but it was one of those that never got released, but I thought, ‘Here is my moment’.”

The 59-year-old also thinks his turn as Dracula in 1992’s Bram Stoker's Dracula shows that he can handle hammier roles.

“You only have to look at Dracula really to know that I can possibly do comedy,” he said. “It was kitsch. But you have to show them and they have to see it. If you dance and sing they go, ‘Oh my God. I never knew he could dance and sing’. If you are funny they go, ‘I never knew he could be funny’.

“When I first started working in the theatre you were in musicals, comedies and dramas. It is sort of an accepted thing that you could do all those things.”

Gary can next be seen in horror movie Mary and action thriller Hunter Thriller.