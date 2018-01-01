Alicia Vikander: 'I've had the most happy year'

Alicia Vikander carries a smile on her face most of the time following her marriage to Michael Fassbender.

The Swedish actress began dating the X-Men star in 2014 after meeting on the set of The Light Between Oceans and they tied the knot in a small, discreet ceremony in Ibiza in October (17).

The couple is notoriously private about their relationship, but when asked about the marriage on U.K. show Lorraine on Tuesday (06Mar18), Alicia gushed, "I've had definitely the most happy year", and when guest host Kate Garraway said marriage suits her, Alicia replied, "I carry a smile on my face, I think, most of the time."

Alicia, who seemed awkward and reluctant to speak about her personal life, confirmed Michael was in London for the premiere of her new film Tomb Raider on Tuesday evening, and when Kate said she found him to be just a private about their relationship, Alicia responded, "It's a lovely thing, it's a nice thing to choose to be private even though you have the job you do."

The Oscar-winning actress opened up a little bit about their relationship in her cover interview with Vogue magazine in February, telling the reporter she was "more happy and content than I've ever been", explaining why they chose to keep their wedding a secret, and revealing the couple has relocated to Lisbon in Portugal.

Alicia is currently on the press tour for Tomb Raider, in which she takes over from Angelina Jolie as fictional action heroine Lara Croft. During an appearance on Britain's The One Show on Monday night, she agreed with presenter Alex Jones, who admitted she was disappointed with the lack of women in the rest of the cast.

"I got to work with Kristin Scott Thomas and she is an extraordinary actress, but me too, yeah, I agree," Alicia responded. "I was wondering on this island, 'There is not enough women, where are they?' I was running around looking for them!"