Kristen Bell tackling second bout of pinworms

Kristen Bell has been forced to fight another pinworm crisis after failing to kill the family medical condition last month (Feb18).

The Frozen star recently revealed on Joel McHale's Netflix show that she and her daughter Delta had come down with a bout of anal worms, and were being treated.

She explained she had caught the human parasitic disease from her daughter following an outbreak at her California preschool.

Kristen found out about the incident after noticing all the carpeting had been removed from her kid's classroom for cleaning because of the health issue.

She told McHale, "You have to monitor and you have to look in their poop. And when you wipe their butt, sure enough, I wiped and saw a little white worm."

On Tuesday (06Mar18), the actress took the Instagram to reveal the problem had returned.

Filming from the floor of her family bathroom, Kristen said, "I just want to explain to you what I'm looking at right now... It's a piece of s**t, literally. And at the top of it, is a little white pinworm.

"I thought we had rid ourselves of these and the irony here is SO DEEP, because I did The Joel McHale Show, two weeks ago. We had pinworms three weeks ago. The DAY AFTER I post (about it), I find another worm..."

"Like, are they following me?? I mean, are they listening through my phone just waiting to appear when I least expect it??" she asked.

Bell also shared audio of her daughter talking about worms in her "butt".

Kristen's husband Dax Shepard and their eldest girl Lincoln, four, managed to dodge the infection after seeking out a preventative over-the-counter medical treatment.