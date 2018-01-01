NEWS Frances McDormand's Oscar thief facing felony charge Newsdesk Share with :







The man accused of swiping Frances McDormand's Oscar at an Academy Awards afterparty on Sunday (04Mar18) has been charged with felony grand theft.



McDormand won the Best Actress statuette for her role in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri at the Hollywood ceremony, but misplaced the honour while attending the Governors Ball, where her name was engraved on the award's plaque.



Security officials reportedly found the gold prize in Terry Bryant's possession, and he was subsequently taken into custody by police.



On Tuesday (06Mar18), the Los Angeles County District Attorney officially charged Bryant with a felony count of grand theft, which carries a maximum punishment of three years in prison, reports TMZ.com.



Bryant remains behind bars on $20,000 (£14,500) bail.



McDormand had allegedly expressed a desire not to press charges against Bryant, but Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences officials, who technically still own the statuette, have made it clear they want justice.



Bryant is said to have lifted the statuette from the actress' table at the Governor's Ball and posed for pictures and videos with it, sharing the footage on social media. He even reportedly told other attendees at the party that the Oscar was his and asked them if they wanted to snap a shot with it.



Meanwhile, Frances, 60, was seen desperately searching for her missing award around the Ray Dolby Ballroom, and was spotted "crying emotionally" outside the bash after giving up the hunt and going home with her director husband Joel Coen, according to USA Today.



After the Oscar was returned to the actress, her representative, Simon Halls, told the publication: "Fran and Oscar are happily reunited and are enjoying an In-N-Out burger together."

