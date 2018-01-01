Michael K. Williams still processing pain of his cut from Han Solo spinoff

Actor Michael K. Williams hasn't really gotten over his character's removal from Solo: A Star Wars Story.

The sci-fi franchise spinoff film about the origins of legendary character Han Solo lost its first directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller last year (17), when the duo backed out of the project due to creative differences.

When replacement director Ron Howard stepped in to lead the production, he restructured the storyline, requiring Williams to return to set to reshoot key scenes, but the 51-year-old could not do so thanks to preexisting work commitments with his film The Red Sea Diving Resort, prompting the filmmaker to completely cut him out of the feature.

Howard went back to the drawing board and reworked Michael's former character Dryden Vos, an extraterrestrial crime-lord, by adding Paul Bettany to the cast instead, and Williams admits he still has some remorse over ultimately missing out on the part.

"What saddens me most is I was very proud of the work that I did," he explains on Entertainment Weekly's EW Morning Live satellite radio show. "What I believe I have created with (co-stars) Emilia Clarke and Woody Harrelson and Alden (Ehrenreich, who plays Solo)… I thought it was some great work. We was (sic) on the spaceship, and we all had these amazing scenes together, and I thought it was a great opportunity, and I thought it was some great stuff. It’s unfortunate the world won’t get to see it.”

However, Michael isn't taking his axing too hard, revealing he still has a sense of humour about the situation.

“There are some things in life, you just gotta laugh at it,” he smiles. “That was such an odd turn of events. That’s not the norm. As crazy a town as Hollywood is — I like to be the one that says I’ve seen a little bit of everything in this town — that was one for the textbooks. What are the odds of that happening? There comes a point, you just gotta throw your hands up and, you know what, it just wasn’t meant to be.”

Solo: A Star Wars Story, which also stars Donald Glover as handsome swindler Lando Calrissian, reaches U.S. theatres in May (18).