Dwayne Johnson recounts 'scary' trip to emergency room with two-year-old daughter

Dwayne Johnson spent all night in the emergency room with his two-year-old daughter Jasmine on Saturday (03Mar18).

The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a video in which he thanked all of those who had helped him and his family in the "scary" situation.

"This past Saturday night something happened to me and my family that I would never want to happen to any of you guys out there. But of course, emergencies do happen," he began.

"We were up all night in the emergency room, we had something scary that happened with our little baby girl Jasmine. She’s OK now, thank God, but I just want to say thank you so much to everyone who was involved - so caring and compassionate and responsive."

Without revealing any specific details of what had happened to Jasmine, Dwayne continued the video to reveal that he had had to call 911, and praised the "911 operator who was on the phone with me walking me through some processes".

He also thanked the "Los Angeles Fire Department First Responders, UCLA staff, doctors, nurses, thank you so so much."

"To all you mommies and daddies out there, you know, when emergencies like this happen I just recommend that you stay as calm and as focused as possible, because our little babies... they pick up on what we're putting out – especially in times of stress," he concluded his message.

Dwayne and girlfriend Lauren Hashian, Jasmine's mother, announced in December that they are expecting another baby girl. The 45-year-old actor is also father to 16-year-old daughter Simone from a previous relationship.