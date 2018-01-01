NEWS New mum Hilarie Burton details fertility issues as she introduces 'miracle' daughter Newsdesk Share with :







New mum Hilarie Burton has introduced fans to her "miracle baby" after going public with her fertility struggles in a candid social media post.



The actress and her husband, The Watchmen star Jeffrey Dean Morgan, welcomed their daughter last month (Feb18), a sibling for their seven-year-old son Gus.



Morgan only confirmed the news on Twitter on Thursday (01Mar18), and on Tuesday (06Mar18), Hilarie revealed all about the long and painful journey they had endured to become a family of four.



Alongside a photo collage of little George Virginia Morgan, she wrote, "There's something I really want to say to all the women out there who are trying (to get pregnant)... It took a long time for Jeffrey and I to have this baby.

"The first time I got pregnant, it took a year and a half. I surprised him on Christmas with baby... booties. We cried. We celebrated. We picked out names. And we lost that baby."



Hilarie and Jeffrey suffered further heartache as "more losses followed", causing the actress to become jealous of other pregnant celebrities, before Gus was born a healthy baby five years later.



Their continued struggles prompted the couple to be "cautious" as Hilarie learned she was expecting daughter George, and she was so scared about losing another baby, she decided against celebrating her pregnancy until the tot's arrival.



"I didn't want to celebrate for fear of jinxing it," she shared. "I didn't want a baby shower. I checked her heartbeat every day, up until the day she was born. And now that she is here, I just stare at her in wonder all day. I see her in her daddy's arms and I don't take any of it for granted. She screams bloody murder and I smile because she is so wildly alive."



Hilarie goes on to explain she wanted to share pictures of her daughter to give other women battling similar problems hope for the future.



"Now that folks know she's here, I don't want her birth to cause any other woman to weep at her kitchen table," Hilarie noted. "If anything, my wish is that she would restore hope for others. Fertility is a fickle thing. And for the other couples out there who have had dark days, we want to introduce our miracle baby to you and send you our love and support in finding yours."



Morgan and Burton have been together since 2009. They wed in 2014.

