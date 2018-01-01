Fred Durst to direct John Travolta in new movie

Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst is to direct John Travolta in a new movie based on events from his life.

The rocker turned filmmaker co-wrote the film, called Moose, which according to Variety will star Travolta as the title character - an obsessed movie fan who stalks his favourite action star, played by Canadian actor Devon Sawa, and attempts to ruin his life.

Moose, which is inspired by Durst's own past experience with an alleged stalker, began shooting in Alabama late last month (Feb18).

Sawa has already revealed that the movie looks set to be action-packed, as he wrote on Twitter that he believed he had badly injured Travolta during a scene.

"Almost accidentally killed John Travolta yesterday," he explained. "Saw my life flash in front of me. My future memoir would be titled 'I killed a legend'..but the first thing he did was get up after the brutal fall & say 'did we get that on film.'"

Durst rose to fame fronting Limp Bizkit in the late 1990s, when the band were at the forefront of the nu-metal scene, however, their fortunes waned from their commercial peak in 2001 after lead guitarist Wes Borland left the band for several years.

The rocker, who co-wrote the film with actor and scribe Dave Bekerman, is not a rookie filmmaker as he previously directed Jesse Eisenberg in The Education of Charlie Banks, and Ice Cube in The Longshots.

In addition to the Limp Bizkit star's movie, Travolta is also pursuing several passion projects of his own, including a biopic of New York mafia don John Gotti, in which he stars with his wife Kelly Preston and his 17-year-old daughter Ella Bleu. That movie was due to come out in December, but Travolta delayed its opening to secure a wider release.

The 64-year-old is also set to star alongside Ella in another film, Poison Rose, in which he will play a father who is unaware her character is his daughter.