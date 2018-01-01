NEWS Heather Locklear admitted to medical treatment facility after arrest Newsdesk Share with :







Heather Locklear is reportedly staying in a medical treatment facility following her domestic violence arrest last month (Feb18).



Locklear's brother called the emergency services after turning up at her home in Thousand Oaks, California on 25 February (18) and finding the former Melrose Place star fighting with her boyfriend. Police officers arrived at the scene and reportedly found a visible mark on her boyfriend.



The Dynasty star reportedly became violent and struck three deputies when they tried to put her in custody and she was arrested on three charges of misdemeanour battery on a peace officer, as well as felony domestic violence. She was reportedly handcuffed and taken to a hospital for evaluation.



According to TMZ.com, Locklear is now in a medical treatment facility. Sources have told the website that she was very intoxicated at the time of her arrest.



This meant the 56-year-old was not at her Thousand Oaks home when the cops descended on it in search of a gun on Tuesday (06Mar18). They had reportedly obtained a search warrant because Locklear allegedly told them, "If you ever come back to my house I will shoot you." They also discovered she had a handgun registered in her name.



However, the search did not prove successful and the weapon was not found.



This is not the first time Locklear has been involved in a domestic violence incident. In 2011, police were called to her then-boyfriend Jack Wagner's home after an argument became physical. However, neither of them opted to press charges.



She has also had issues with substance abuse in the past. In 2008, she was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, while in 2012 her sister called 911 as she feared the actress was in danger after taking prescription drugs and alcohol.



She also spent four weeks in a medical facility in Arizona in 2008 for treatment of anxiety and depression.

