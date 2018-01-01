Katie Holmes donates $10,000 to injured Broadway star's crowdfunding campaign

Katie Holmes and Frozen songwriter Kristen Anderson-Lopez have each donated $10,000 (£7,200) to a crowdfunding campaign for Broadway actress Ruthie Ann Miles, who lost her daughter in a traffic accident on Tuesday (06Mar18).

The Tony Award-winning star, who is pregnant with her second child, was crossing the street in Brooklyn with her four-year-old girl Abigail when a driver allegedly ran through a red light, killing the child and a friend's one-year-old son.

Miles, whose unborn baby was unharmed, is reportedly in a stable but critical condition in hospital, and her friends, fans, and theatre colleagues have come together to donate to a GoFundMe campaign set up to help Ruthie and her family.

Broadway stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Kristin Chenoweth, and Audra McDonald were among those who shared their condolences with the Miles family online and encouraged Twitter followers to donate to the fund, and now Katie Holmes and Anderson-Lopez, who won her second Oscar for Coco tune Remember Me on Sunday (04Mar18), have shown their generosity with big contributions of their own.

Holmes, who is based in New York, took to Instagram to share a photo of Miles onstage in The King & I, writing, "So many prayers and blessings to Ruthie Ann Miles and her family."

Meanwhile, The Americans star Keri Russell has handed over $3,000 (£2,200), while fellow actors Rosie O'Donnell, George Takei, and Jonathan Groff have been digging deep, too.

The GoFundMe campaign quickly smashed its initial goal of $5,000 (£3,600) just hours after its launch, and has so far raised over $360,000 (£260,000) from more than 6,800 people in just over 24 hours.

Reports suggest the driver of the out-of-control car, Dorothy Bruns, ran a red light, but police officials are still investigating the incident.

Bruns reportedly told cops she was trying to avoid hitting a car and swerved out of the way. She was unaware that she had hit anyone when she woke up behind the wheel after crashing her vehicle into parked cars.

She was taken to hospital and has yet to be charged with a crime, although her driver's license has allegedly been suspended following the collision, according to People.com.