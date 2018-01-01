Jeffrey Tambor's former assistant opens up about 'creepy' harassment

Embattled actor Jeffrey Tambor has been accused of spying on his former Transparent assistant while she slept naked.

The 73-year-old star was officially dropped from the hit Amazon show last month (Feb18) after he was criticised for inappropriate behaviour on set last year (17).

Tambor has repeatedly denied the allegations, but one of his accusers, transgender woman Van Barnes, has now detailed the instances of reported sexual harassment in a candid interview with TV broadcaster Megyn Kelly on breakfast show Today.

During the chat, Barnes claimed Tambor, who portrayed a transgender woman on Transparent, would regularly proposition her when it came to negotiating her contract, asking her, "Why haven't we slept together?"

Barnes recalled once deflecting the uncomfortable query by insisting she wasn't "comfortable" with her body, only for Tambor to allegedly respond, "Well, I'm comfortable with your body... I've seen you naked."

She explained Tambor had lived with her for two weeks at the start of their professional relationship, when Barnes thought she was helping out the veteran actor.

"It was under this guise that he needed a place to stay, which, looking back, is very suspicious," she shared. "And he said that, in the middle of the night, he actually watched me sleep."

"That's violating, it's so creepy," Barnes added. "This is a man I put my trust in."

Barnes is one of two transgender women to speak out about sexual misconduct against Tambor - actress Trace Lysette also went public with her accusations in November (17).

Tambor was officially fired from Transparent in February (18) after Amazon officials launched an internal investigation into the claims. He subsequently declared he was "profoundly disappointed" at how the "false accusations" had been handled, particularly as show producers failed to even ask for his side of the story as they looked into the allegations.