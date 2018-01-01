Michael Bay signs up for back-to-back blockbusters

Michael Bay is returning to the director's chair to lead two new blockbusters, according to reports.

The Bad Boys filmmaker's first project will be 6 Underground, an action epic written by Deadpool's Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, and sources tell Variety the upcoming feature is based on an original idea from the screenwriters, who also plan to executive produce.

Further details about the plot are being kept under wraps as the crew prepares to film this summer (18) for a mid-2019 release.

“Throughout his career Michael Bay has been unparalleled in creating global theatrical events,” David Ellison, CEO of Skydance Media, tells the outlet. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to have this amazing team come together, bringing their unique style and vision to the movie.”

Bay's second new project is Robocalypse, a science fiction film based on Daniel H. Wilson's novel about a robot uprising.

The director will reunite with Steven Spielberg, who hand selected Bay to direct Transformers, for the film.

Spielberg has been connected to the project as a director for years, but his schedule prevented him from locking in a start date.

Bay's last project as a director was last year's (17) Transformers: The Last Knight - another robot blockbuster, starring Mark Wahlberg and Sir Anthony Hopkins. The fifth instalment of the live-action franchise, based on the children's toy line, earned a whopping $605 million (£435 million) worldwide at the box office, but the movie was panned by critics.

The next film in the Transformers franchise, prequel Bumblebee: The Movie, will be the first in the series not to be directed by Bay, who has handed control to Travis Knight, while he'll be among the producers of the project.