Alexander Skarsgard and Alexa Chung spark reconciliation rumours

Alexander Skarsgard and Alexa Chung sparked rumours of a reconciliation as they were pictured returning from a trip to Paris last weekend (04Mar18).



The Big Little Lies actor and British fashion designer were seen at a train station in London after apparently catching a train from the French capital. While Alexander looked stylish in his black jeans, jumper and coat, style maven Alexa opted for a houndstooth coat over a grey hoodie as the pair walked through the Eurostar station. They made sure not to hold hands or show any affection towards one another in the pictures, but it's the first time the former couple has been seen together since their split last July (17).



The 41-year-old actor and 34-year-old Alexa first started dating in 2015, but called time on their romance after two years together, with a source telling E! News at the time that the break-up was amicable.



"No one cheated on anyone," the insider said. "It was a clean break-up that was caused by busy schedules and distance. They really did love each other and were pretty serious. They still have respect for each other."



Following their split, Alexander was linked to Leonardo DiCaprio's model ex Toni Garrn, after apparently being set up on a blind date with the blonde beauty by friends.



Alexander and Alexa's split came after The Legend of Tarzan star was asked about rumours he and his model partner were going to walk down the aisle.



During an appearance on U.S. TV show Watch What Happens Live!, he was asked if they were planning to wed in the next year.



The actor seemed perplexed by the rumours, stating, "Wow, I hope I'm invited..." before adding, "Not that I know of, but if it's in a gossip magazine, I guess it's probably true, so I better get started."



While Alexander didn't comment on his relationship directly, he previously insisted he was in no rush to take the next step.



"I'm not married, I don't have kids," he told MrPorter.com. "I feel OK about it. No midlife crisis yet."

