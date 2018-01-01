Charlize Theron's mum bought her edible marijuana to help sleep issues

Charlize Theron's mum Gerda procured marijuana edibles to help the star combat her sleep issues.

The Oscar-winning actress revealed in an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night (07Mar18) that she and her mother Gerda both have problems with sleeping. And Charlize, who admitted to taking sleep medication for the issue, shared that after suggesting they try some marijuana to help with the problem, her mother took matters into her own hands.

“I have really bad sleep (patterns) and so does my mom," she told chat show host Jimmy. "We do take sleep medication and I was saying to her, ‘Maybe we should try a sleeping strain, something that could help us with sleep.’”

However, the 42-year-old, who is currently promoting new film Gringo, in which she plays a businesswoman determined to launch a bio-engineered marijuana product, admitted she was stunned when her mother showed up at her house with a container of marijuana edibles.

“She was like, ‘So I got some blueberry covered chocolate ones but if you want it faster acting you should go for the mints those you suck and it works faster,'" the Atomic Blonde star laughed. "I assumed because she was in a tennis outfit she had scored with one young tennis friend. Because she plays tennis with these really cool young girls.”

But her 65-year-old mum came clean at Tuesday's premiere of Gringo, admitting she went to store by herself to buy the edibles, which can be bought legally in the state of California.

“I have this image of her in the store. She’s just not this kind of person and buying marijuana she had like a full experience," she smiled. And the actress shared that they really helped to fix her sleeping pattern.

“It totally works, it’s amazing,” she said, but warned Jimmy she had no plans to share her "dealer" mum. "You can’t have her, she’s all mine," she laughed.