Jennifer Lawrence swearing off sex over STI fears

Jennifer Lawrence has sworn off sex since splitting from Darren Aronofsky due to her fear of contracting a sexually transmitted infection (STI).

The star broke up with the director back in October (17), and confesses she has been starved of sex since - as she will only bed someone when in a committed relationship.

"I am not in a relationship," The Hunger Games star tells The Sun. "I am making it clear that I have not had sex in a very long time. I would like to have a relationship, you know. It is hard out there."

Jennifer confesses that due to her fear of getting ill, even when she's dating someone she insists they have an STI check-up before having sex.

"If I was at the point where I could get an STI, doctors have already been involved," the 27-year-old explains. "That is how much of a germaphobe I am."

As a result of her fears, the star says that despite having a reputation as a party animal, and her high profile relationships with Nicholas Hoult and Chris Martin, her love life has never been particularly colourful.

"I am all bark and no bite," she confesses. "I always talk like I want d**k, but the truth is when I look back at my sexual past it was always with boyfriends. I talk like I like it, but I don't really do it. I am mostly also a germaphobe. I have made it this far without an STI. D**k is dangerous."

The star did recently admit to drinking to excess while on movie promotional tours, telling U.S. talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, "It's the only way to make it through the day."

The Oscar winner turned up drunk for the New York premiere of her latest movie Red Sparrow, admitting she was "hammered" on wine and shots when walking the red carpet.