Michael B. Jordan's production company adopting inclusion rider

Michael B. Jordan has announced his production company will be adopting an inclusion rider for all future projects, after Frances McDormand's powerful speech at the Oscars last weekend (04Mar18).

The 60-year-old star picked up the Best Actress gong at the ceremony for her role in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and concluded her speech with two words: "inclusion rider".

Following her speech, people flooded the Internet to find out what an inclusion rider is, with actress and writer Whitney Cummings tweeting that "an inclusion rider is something actors put into their contracts to ensure gender and racial equality in hiring on movie sets".

On Wednesday, Black Panther star Michael took to Instagram to tell fans that his production company will be using the rider in all contracts going forward.

"In support of the women & men who are leading this fight, I will be adopting the Inclusion Rider for all projects produced by my company Outlier Society," Michael wrote. "I’ve been privileged to work with powerful woman & persons of colour throughout my career & it’s Outlier’s mission to continue to create for talented individuals going forward. If you want to learn more about how to support the cause – link in bio. #OutlierSociety #AnnenbergInclusionInitiative."

The idea of an inclusion rider was first raised by Dr. Stacy L. Smith, the founder and director of the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative at the University of Southern California's Annenberg School for Communication & Journalism, in a 2016 TED Talk.

Speaking to The Guardian after the Oscars wrapped, the academic admitted she was “utterly elated” that Frances had mentioned her idea.

“It’s a complete surprise,” a shocked Stacy added.

Other stars to have already committed to the concept of an inclusion rider include Brie Larson and Don Cheadle.