Eva Longoria: 'Kerry Washington has been an endless source of pregnancy information'

Mother-to-be Eva Longoria has credited Kerry Washington with helping her through her pregnancy.

The former Desperate Housewives star is expecting her first child with husband Jose Baston, and told Access Hollywood she was pretty much oblivious to the world of pregnancy before she became an expectant mum. And as she has navigated through her first pregnancy, Eva has been leaning on the support of her mummy friends - particularly Scandal star and mother of two Kerry.

"Kerry has actually been one of my main friends that I've been leaning on during pregnancy," Eva smiled. "She helped me find a baby nurse, and (figure out what) a doula (a birth companion who provides emotional and physical support) is. She's been an endless source of information."

And being friends with a stylish actress who has a one-year-old son, Caleb, and daughter Isabella, three, has another benefit too.

"She gave me this suitcase of maternity clothes!" the 42-year-old laughed. "It's like the travelling suitcase - it just gets passed on. Then I have to add to it and then I'll pass it on. Kerry's been amazing."

The Telenova star has also sought advice from her former Desperate Housewives co-stars Marcia Cross and Felicity Huffman, who are both mothers themselves - Marcia to 11-year-old twins Eden and Savannah and Felicity to daughters Sofia, 17, and 15-year-old Georgia.

"Oh my gosh, Marcia and Felicity have given me advice," Eva said during an interview with Us Weekly magazine. "We talk a lot. They’re always supportive, and amazing mums."

During an interview on U.K. TV show Loose Women on Wednesday (07Mar18), Eva's other co-star Teri Hatcher, who admitted she's not regularly in touch with her fellow Housewives, said she's "very excited" about the actress' baby news.