Ruthie Ann Miles' family update fans about her condition

Actress Ruthie Ann Miles is out of intensive care and "healing" following a tragic car accident, which cost her young daughter her life.

The Tony Award-winning star, who is pregnant with her second child, was crossing a street in Brooklyn, New York with four-year-old girl Abigail on Tuesday (06Mar18) when a driver allegedly ran through a red light, killing the child and a friend's one-year-old son.

Miles, whose unborn baby was unharmed, was reported as stable but in a critical condition in a nearby ICU, but according to a message on the actress' Twitter page, she is on the mend.

"Thank you for your prayers over our families and holding us in our pain," the message reads. "We are extremely grateful for your kindness and generosity. Ruthie is now out of the ICU (intensive care unit) and healing, by all accounts it is a miracle our second child is unharmed."

"Please continue to pray for the Lew and the Blumenstein (Miles' married name) families as we process the unthinkable and lay our grief in the arms of Jesus," the message continues. "Joshua and Abigail are now resting in Heavenly peace and Joy."

Reports suggest the driver of the out-of-control car, Dorothy Bruns, ran a red light, but police officials are still investigating the incident. Bruns reportedly told cops she was trying to avoid hitting a car and swerved out of the way. She was unaware that she had hit anyone when she woke up behind the wheel after crashing her vehicle into parked cars and was taken to the hospital.

She has yet to be charged with a crime.

Meanwhile, Miles' friends, fans, and theatre colleagues have joined forces to donate to a GoFundMe campaign set up to help Ruthie and her family. The donations have reached over $390,000 (GBP282,000) - far surpassing the $5,000 (GBP3,600) goal.