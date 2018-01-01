Guillermo del Toro quietly divorced last year

Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro quietly divorced his wife of 31 years in 2017.

The Shape of Water filmmaker, 53, went public with the news in a new interview with Mexican magazine Reforma, revealing he parted ways with Lorenza Newton at the start of the year, and finalised their divorce seven months later.

"I separated in February (of 2017) and divorced in September," he says, "but few people knew."

Guillermo raised questions about his personal life on Sunday (04Mar18) after walking the Academy Awards red carpet arm-in-arm with screenwriter Kim Morgan, instead of Lorenza, the mother of his two children.

He was also shown hugging Morgan on camera after he was announced as the winner of the Best Director honour, and gave "Kimmy" a special shout out in his acceptance speech, while also name-checking his other collaborators and his kids.

Guillermo, who also won Best Picture for The Shape of Water, tells Reforma he and Morgan, a screenwriter on his forthcoming movie Nightmare Alley, became good friends last summer (17), although he doesn't specify if he and his Oscars "plus one" are also in a romantic relationship.

"She is working with me, we have a nice friendship," he shares, before making it clear she did not play a part in his marital breakdown. "In case some news appears, let's clarify that I separated (from Lorenza) in February. I started working with her (Morgan) at the end of the summer."

Del Toro wed Newton in 1986. They are parents to daughters Marisa and Mariana.