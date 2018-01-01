Reese Witherspoon to hold female filmmaking camp with Ava DuVernay

Reese Witherspoon is planning to join forces with her A Wrinkle in Time director Ava DuVernay to lead a summer camp for aspiring female filmmakers.

The Legally Blonde actress has become a top producer in recent years, working behind the scenes on Oscar-nominated movies Gone Girl and Wild, in which she also starred, as well as Emmy and Golden Globe-winning TV drama series Big Little Lies.

Now Reese reveals she will be holding a series of filmmaking workshops for young female directors later this year (18) in a bid to nurture new talent.

"I'm doing a camp this summer for female filmmakers," she told The Associated Press in a joint interview with her A Wrinkle in Time co-stars Oprah Winfrey and Mindy Kaling. "Thirty girls between 18 and 20 are going to learn how to write their own stories and shoot their own movies."

"It makes me excited!" the bubbly Oscar winner added before joking about roping in her kids to help with her summer film school: "I'm going to make my family work at the camp. I just think, no one ever taught me how to do any of it (filmmaking)," Reese, 41, continued. "Ava's going to help me."

The news took Oprah by surprise, as she expressed her concerns about Reese juggling so many ventures at once, while also raising three children. The media mogul shared a few words of advice for hardworking Witherspoon after recalling how tough it was for her friend Ava to complete multiple projects while shooting A Wrinkle in Time.

"I'm Ava's life coach and I try to help her not to take on too many things...," Oprah said as she detailed the "impossible" task her friend had set herself. "She did it. But you don't do that without it taking a toll on you, and eventually that catches up with you. So take care of yourself."